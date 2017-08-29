Junction City Businesses On Display

Businesses ranging from realtors and banks to a mobile internet gaming company were represented at the Business Expo in Heritage Park Tuesday evening. Overall, there were 82 vendors in the second annual event organized by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber CEO Dennis Beson pointed to the community benefit of the Expo. “This is what community’s all about. Shopping local, doing business with the people that invest right here in the community.”

One of the participants was a fairly new local business, the mobile internet gaming company, owned by Pamela and Montrell Donnerson. It is called Donnerson Mobile Gaming. Montrell said they do events ranging from birthday parties to fundraisers. “We have x-box, playstation, wi, upto six tv’s, up to 24 people can come to play.” The Donnerson’s just brought the business to the Junction City area after being located before in Colorado Springs.

Donnerson added they have surround sound for each television, heating and gaming on the inside of their 32-foot trailer.