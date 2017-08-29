Junction City Fire Department to Assist Flood Victims

The Junction City Fire Department has joined in the efforts to assist those affected by flooding in recent days in Kansas and Texas by teaming up with the Salvation Army to assist in providing relief to the victims of recent events.

Monetary donations can be made online at http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/

The Junction City Fire Department will be accepting donations of new unused items at Fire Station Two at 2245 Lacey Drive.

The following items have been requested:

Nonperishable food ( canned preferred )

Disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons and knives

Personal hygiene products from baby to adult, toiletries, sanitary napkins, razors and shaving creme, ball caps and chapstick

Home cleaning supplies

Diapers and infant formula

Blankets and pillows

Mops, brooms and buckets

Sunscreen

Work gloves and latex gloves

Socks

Wash clothes and towels

Safety glasses

Pet food and leashes