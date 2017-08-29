Junction City Fire Department to Assist Flood Victims

The Junction City Fire Department has joined in the efforts to assist those affected by flooding in recent days in Kansas and Texas by teaming up with the Salvation Army to assist in providing relief to the victims of recent events.
Monetary donations can be made online at http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/
The Junction City Fire Department will be accepting donations of new unused items at Fire Station Two at 2245 Lacey Drive.
The following items have been requested:
Nonperishable food ( canned preferred )
Disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons and knives
Personal hygiene products from baby to adult, toiletries, sanitary napkins, razors and shaving creme, ball caps and chapstick
Home cleaning supplies
Diapers and infant formula
Blankets and pillows
Mops, brooms and buckets
Sunscreen
Work gloves and latex gloves
Socks
Wash clothes and towels
Safety glasses
Pet food and leashes