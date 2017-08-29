Television station sued over report about KC women duped into sex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri couple is suing a television station over its coverage of a man charged with duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera by telling them they were rehearsing for roles in pornographic movies.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed Monday says KSHB-TV used archive footage of Chyleina and Cory Herron when Mario Ambrose Antoine was charged last year in the porn fraud case. They had been interviewed in 2012 about a financial fraud case involving Antoine.

The suit says the old footage falsely made it appear they were involved in the porn fraud case, which culminated in Antoine pleading guilty to wire fraud.

David Giles, an attorney for KSHB-TV parent company E.W. Scripps, says the company doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.