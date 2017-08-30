Beson Says Goodbye

The outgoing Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Dennis Beson issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, his final day in that job, thanking Chamber members for their support. Beson’s had earlier submitted his resignation, effective August 30.

“I want to thank you for two years of great support and learning opportunities. I leave Junction City and Geary County knowing that I was able to assist in getting a number of good projects started and/or completed. I am especially proud that our membership, which was at approximately 300 when I started, now sits at 387 with the end of year goal of 400 in sight. It was a great benefit for me personally, to facilitate our Crossroads of Leadership Program the past two years and assist the class members on their leadership journey. It was a pleasure to have shared meals, conversation, fellowship, and friendship with so many great people, not just from Geary County but from the entire region.

There will always be a special place in my heart for Junction City, Grandview Plaza, Milford, Fort Riley, the Flint Hills Region, and my time here in Kansas overall. I again want to thank you for your support, the way you welcomed me to the community, and your dedication to the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Sincerely,

Dennis Beson