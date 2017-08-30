Celebrate K-State’s Fight Against Cancer with Fighting for a Cure Shirt



Written by Marcia Locke

MANHATTAN — Show your pride in Kansas State University cancer research with a Fighting for a Cure shirt, and wear it to the home football game or anywhere Saturday, Oct. 14, for the fourth annualK-State Fighting for a Cure Day.

Join Sharon Snyder, first lady of Wildcat football, and the Snyder family; Eric Stonestreet, Emmy Award-winning actor and Kansas State University alumnus; Frank Tracz, director of bands at Kansas State University; and many others by wearing a K-State Fighting for a Cure shirt to celebrate the university’s fight against cancer and honor its cancer survivors and researchers.

The K-State Fighting for a Cure Day celebration will include a halftime tribute by the Pride of Wildcat Land, the Kansas State University Marching Band, and a tailgate party in Cat Town at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fighting for a Cure shirts raise funds and awareness for the university’s Johnson Cancer Research Center. The shirts are purple with a white Powercat and the phrase, “Fighting Ever Fighting for a Cure,” which is inspired by the university’s fight song “Wildcat Victory.” Since 2014, the campaign has raised nearly $25,000 for cancer research and training of faculty and students.

The shirts are available in unisex, ladies’ and youth sizes, and can be purchased for $20 each from the Johnson Cancer Research Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, in person or online to be shipped. More information is available at cancer.k-state.edu or by calling 785-532-6705.

Shirts will also be available for purchase at the Purple Power Play community pep rally 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at Manhattan Broadcasting’s Sunny 102.5 booth in Manhattan’s City Park.

Supporters are asked to join the social media campaign to publicize K-State Fighting for a Cure Day by posting photos of themselves and friends wearing the shirt, and including the hashtag #HelpKStateFightCancer. Photos from the 2016 and earlier campaigns are on the center’s Facebook page.

The Johnson Cancer Research Center’s programs to support and advance Kansas State University’s cancer research and education are made possible by private donations.