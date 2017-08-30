Committee Needing Funding Assistance for Constructing Success Campaign

There is a committee of citizens working to try and insure a positive vote in November for a bond issue to build a proposed new Junction City High School. The committee working for the Constructing Success Campaign needs funding to publicize the work for the proposal.

Individuals or businesses are being asked to make a $500 contribution. Also, you may contribute more if you are inclined. Make your check payable to “Constructing Success Campaign” and mail it to Vic Davis, 704 South Spring Valley Road, Junction City, Kansas 66441.

You can go to “sayyestoJCHS.org” to learn more about the new school and how it will be financed.

The plan is to use a combination of heavily impacted military aid received by the school district and state aid to pay for the proposed new school. Voters would need to approve a bond issue on November 7 for USD 475 to be able to receive the state aid portion of the funding. District officials have made it clear the project would not involve any increase in the local property tax mill levy.