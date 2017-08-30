Economic Development Progress

Ventria Bioscience plans to expand their operations in Junction City this year by expanding their molecular biology lab, greenhouses, process development and analytical lab and processing capacity. That information is contained in the Economic Development Grow JC newsletter from the Chamber of Commerce.

The expansion of operations for the company will be an investment of more than $1.5 million and will increase the Ventria Bioscience local workforce by more than 50%.

The Junction City First group has made their first big contribution. Grow JC reported that the group contributed $100,000 to the Children’s Mercy project, which broke ground last month. Geary Community Hospital and Children’s Mercy Hospital are working on a project where space in the basement of GCH is being developed to house Children’s Mercy pediatric clinics.