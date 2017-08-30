K-State Football Fans Alerted to Road Construction Projects in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Several road construction projects in Manhattan are likely to impact gameday traffic when K-State opens the football season on Saturday, and officials are advising fans to be patient as they travel to and from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Most notable of the ongoing projects is the construction of a diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of K-18 and K-113 (Seth Child). Northbound and southbound traffic on K-113 (Seth Child) has been reduced to one lane through the project area (roughly from K-18 on the south to Southwind Road on the north). Through traffic on K-18 is not impacted. Construction is expected to continue through the football season.

In west Manhattan, construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue is open for traffic but not complete. City traffic and law enforcement officials are encouraging fans driving recreational or oversized vehicles to avoid using this route as the roadway is narrow in places. In addition, street improvements on Anderson from Hudson Street to Anneberg Park are ongoing. Traffic control is in place with lane shifts and speed reduction to 20 mph through the project area.

To the north of the stadium, Marlatt Avenue is closed between College Avenue and Denison Avenue as part of a two-phase project to widen Denison to a three-lane urban roadway with a 10-foot-wide bike path.

All parking lots around Bill Snyder Family Stadium open five hours prior to kickoff. Parking in the east and west lots of the stadium is reserved for members of the Ahearn Fund and requires a pass for entry. Paid parking for fans with disabilities is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the east and west stadium lots. To gain entry, guests must display a state-issued accessible license plate or hangtag and present a disability card along with a form of personal identification. All other general public parking is limited to grass parking in Lot 9 east of the stadium, in the paved lot of the Peters Recreation Center, near the Equine Center north and east of the fire station on Denison Avenue or in private satellite lots and parking areas on campus. General public parking fees are $20 for cars.

To aid fans and students utilizing a ride-sharing or taxi service to this season’s football games, the K-State Student Governing Association has helped arrange a drop-off lane, Student Body President Jack Ayres has announced. The drop-off lane will be located near the stadium at southeast corner of Jardine Drive and Mid-Campus Drive (see map below). SGA initiated the concept and partnered with K-State Athletics, Housing and Dining Services, Parking Services and the K-State Police Department to provide this service.

RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics