KBI: 41 arrests made following 2-month NW Kansas investigation

WALLACE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office announced numerous arrests following an over two month investigation into narcotics distribution focused on several northwest Kansas counties, and along the Colorado border, according to a media release.

The majority of the arrests occurred Monday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 30 after two months of coordination and planning by the KBI, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 41 arrests were made for suspected crimes including distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, multiple weapons violations and several other drug related crimes. The arrests occurred in the Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Ellis, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace, and in the Colorado counties of Cheyenne and Kit Carson. Additional arrests are expected.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit, the Colby Police Department, the Hays Police Department, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Atwood Police Department, the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kit Carson County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office Law are among the law enforcement agencies who assisted with the arrests in this operation.

The Wallace County Attorney’s Office, Sherman County Attorney’s Office, and Greeley County Attorney’s Office are also assisting

The majority of the subjects arrested are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the Wallace County District Court.