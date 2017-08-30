Outgoing Chamber CEO Receives a Surprise

The outgoing CEO for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Dennis Beson, who had submitted his resignation effective today, received a surprise Wednesday morning.

A going away reception was thrown by Chamber staff and members.

Beson didn’t know this was planned. “Totally surprised. Absolutely wasn’t expecting it, certainly didn’t have to do it and I just feel blessed people cared enough to come out and say goodbye like this.”

Beson said he was pretty speechless. “I didn’t want to say too much because this town has really become part of me and it’s really bittersweet to leave. It will always be a part of my heart and great people of this community. I just hope that after I’m gone people think about me in a fond way and know that I put my heart and soul into trying to make a difference.”

Beson has served as Chamber CEO since August of 2015.

EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean will become the Interim CEO for the Chamber.