The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of William Fune, McCook, Nebraska in the 5800 block of Rucker Road on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Driving on a Laned Roadway, Failure to Dim Headlights, White Light to the Rear and Driving Under the Influence. The arrest occurred at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

