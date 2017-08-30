Swap Shop – August 30, 2017

Yard Sale – 8 a.m., Saturday, 702 Janice Street, Grandview Plaza (electric train sets; women’s scrubs; shoes)
Selling – King size air mattress, 238-1185
Buy – Remington Nylon 66 in black and chrome version, Apache Black .22 caliber rifle, 226-8007
Multi-Family Yard Sale – 5-8 p.m., Friday and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1302 Shamrock (baby items, furniture)
Indoor Yard Sale – Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Geary County Senior Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Road (household, honey, furniture) 238-4015
Selling – 1999 Dodge Intrepid (needs shifting cable) 238-1018
Buy – King size mattress, 630-1274
Selling – 2001 Chevy Impala (does not run) 375-4694
Yard Sale – 8 a.m., Saturday, 1324 S. Garfield (clothing, hunting items, furniture)
Selling – Dune buggy with extra parts; Coats Tire machine with balancer, 577-4752
Buy – Railroad track, 210-0526