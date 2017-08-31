Animal Rescue Volunteer from Junction City to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Emily Fawcett of Junction City will provide animal rescue services to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas

The owner of the Pampered Pet business and an animal rescue operation, Fawcett is traveling to Katy, Texas to provide assistance. “As soon as I get there I am getting to a staging area for animal rescuers. I will be administering first aid to a bunch of dogs and cats.”

Fawcett is taking along her boat, kayaks and medical supplies, “medical supplies and donations.” She confirmed she expects to be going into flood areas to provide help.

Fawcett stated a person can help in so many ways. “I’m just a person who can get in a vehicle and go do this. I have no fear of getting in the water, I have no fear of getting hurt, I have no fear of the dogs that might bite me. But then you have these wonderful beautiful people who I’m overwhelmed by that are making donations., whether you can donate a couple of dollars, donate a bag of clothes, or a bag of dog food or anything like that. I feel like we’re all here on this earth to ease other people’s suffering and just to give a little bit of love. I just feel that in my heart.”

In 2011 Fawcett deployed to help the victims of the Joplin, Missouri tornado.