Discussion about Possible JCHS Alumni Association

The discussion about the possibility of forming a JCHS Alumni Association and Hall of Fame is under way in the community.

Brian Field is one of those that have been involved in preliminary discussions on this project. “I think it’s time. There’s enough excitement in the community. We have an awful lot of alumni that live in Junction City or in this area that are active. We want to reach out and give some of the people outside of the community an opportunity to be involved and let them know how proud we are of Junction City High School and the things that we accomplish. So we think it’s the right time.

Fields added some ground work has been laid for this effort, and they can get the right people involved this is the time to make this happen. He mentioned some of those involved in the discussions on this topic. “Vaughn DeGuzman, Jeff Underhill, of course Matt Westerhaus Athletic Director at Junction City High School. There’s been several people and those are some of the key people.” Field stated they will try to pull in other area alumni.

He noted one of the possibilities that has been discussed is a Hall of Fame. “A lot of high schools have done it. It wouldn’t necessarily be just for sports but an academic hall of fame or people that have succeeded in life whether it be career wise, or maybe somebody has made a huge contribution of some kind.” Field said that would be another way to reach out to some of the alumni, “and find out about them, maybe get some bios and see what we can come up with.”