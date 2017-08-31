Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Friday night is the opening night of the high school football schedule in Kansas.
Area games include:
–Emporia at Junction City
–Manhattan visits Shawnee Heights
–Chapman hosts Jefferson West
–Centre hosts Little River
–Herington goes to Bennington
–Solomon hosts Canton-Galva
–Blue Valley Randolph hosts Colony-Crest
–Wakefield is home against Goessel
–Rural Vista goes to Peabody
–Abilene hosts TMP-Marian
–Marysville plays at Rossville
–Wamego hosts Rock Creek
–Clay Center hosts Phillipsburg
–Concordia at Beloit
–Council Grove at West Franklin