Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Friday night is the opening night of the high school football schedule in Kansas.

Area games include:

–Emporia at Junction City

–Manhattan visits Shawnee Heights

–Chapman  hosts Jefferson West

–Centre hosts Little River

–Herington goes to Bennington

–Solomon hosts Canton-Galva

–Blue Valley Randolph hosts Colony-Crest

–Wakefield is home against Goessel

–Rural Vista goes to Peabody

–Abilene hosts TMP-Marian

–Marysville plays at Rossville

–Wamego hosts Rock Creek

–Clay Center hosts Phillipsburg

–Concordia at Beloit

–Council Grove at West Franklin

 

 

 