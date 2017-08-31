JCLT to present The Fantastiks

The Junction City Little Theater will present the show “The Fantastiks” September 7-10 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

This is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who deliberately make things difficult for them in order to bring them closer together. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo’s words that “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”

The show is directed by Hal Keller. It is sponsored by Eagle Communications and Central Charities.

JCLT season ticket holders can call the Box Office at 785-238-3906 to make reservations.