One Former Junction City Resident and His Family Avoid Damage from Hurricane Harvey

Former Junction City Kyle Ediger and his family have endured Hurricane Harvey but escaped any injury or major damage to their home in League City, which is in the Houston area.

Kyle told JC Post they were extremely lucky. “None of our immediate neighborhood was flooded in. I think everybody was able to keep the water away. ” But just a few blocks it was a different story. “Clear Creek flooded the whole neighborhood and parks. Everybody had damage just a few houses down.

Kyle stated it was a stressful few days with the rain in the forecast. “Especially the first night when we got almost 20 inches of rain in six hours. Every time that it would start to rain, just cringe. But once the sun peeked through the clouds Tuesday night and the anxiety went way…it was such a beautiful sight.

Cleanup is expected to take months. “Right now I’m currently helping a family friend who does not have any flood insurance. We’ve got to completely gut out a 35-hundred square foot house, and try to get all furniture, appliances, floors, carpeting and walls torn down before the mold starts coming.” As for his family Kyle didn’t feel his three young children completely understood the storm. “They were cooped up in the house and they got a little stir crazy but they thought it was really cool seeing all the water, and seeing all the rain. My wife and I kind of cringed because the rain meant bad things for us.”

The end result is that the family made it through the hurricane. “Overall our family is good. We’re happy the sun is out, and right now just happy that we weren’t affected so we can help our friends and family here get back on their feet.”