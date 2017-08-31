Police: Kansas school locked down after burglar falls through ceiling

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Lenexa police say a Catholic school was briefly locked down after a suspected burglar fell through the ceiling.

The Holy Trinity Early Education Center closed down just before noon Thursday.

KMBC-TV reports fire personnel were called first but when they arrived, the man became combative and police were called.

Authorities say the man ran from police and fire personnel and tried to hide in the church chapel.

Police say because the man had no connection to the church or school, they believe he was committing a burglary when he fell.

That man was taken into custody about 20 minutes after first responders were called.