Third earthquake this week shakes Kansas

CLOUD COUNTY — A small earthquake shook north-central Kansas on Thursday afternoon. The quake at 12:21p.m. measured a magnitude 2.6 and was centered approximately 24 miles northwest of Concordia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This the second earthquake in Kansas today and third this week.

Just before before 2:30 a.m. Thursday a quake that measured a magnitude 3.4 was centered approximately four miles southeast of Cheney, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported a 2.9 quake at 10:01a.m. on Sunday in Sumner County.

There are no reports of damage or injuries but Thursday’s quakes.

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Thursday morning earthquake shook Kansas.

There are no reports of damage or injuries but Thursday morning’s quake did wake residents in areas of south central Kansas.