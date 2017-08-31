Small Ends 40-Year Career at Geary Community Hospital

The final day on the job for Pat Small at Geary Community Hospital was Thursday. It was the end of approximately 40 years of employment for Small at GCH in the Radiology and Imaging Department, most recently as Director of the department.

Small told JCPost.com. “It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m excited to see what’s going to be in store for the next chapter of my life, and yet I’m kind of sad. It’s been 40 years with a lot of people that I’ve really gotten to enjoy and love. I don’t know, I’m going to miss them.”

Small said when she began there were only two rooms in the department and two techs. ” From then to now I have 17-18 employees and of course we have so many different modalities. We’ve got CT, ultrasound, vascular ultrasound, just many more things to do.”

A retirement reception was held for Small at the hospital Thursday afternoon.

She will be succeeded in the department director’s job by Kyle Ibarra. “Pat’s been a great mentor, given great advice, always kind of told me just to keep a level head and think everything through.” He has been employed in the Radiology and Imaging Department for 12 years.