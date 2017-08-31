Swap Shop – August 31, 2017

Looking for – Regular yard maintenance, 917 S. Madison, 375-9014
5-Family Yard Sale – Friday-Monday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 1221 Marshall, Westwood Area (furniture, patio items, barbecue grills) 375-1545
Yard Sale – 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 225 W. 15th Street (dishes and glasses, shoes and clothing)
Selling – Dining table with 4 chairs; TV stand; men’s bicycle, 238-5405
Looking for – Power chair repair, 307-0680
2-Family Yard Sale – 8 a.m., Saturday, 430 Apraphoe Ct. (furniture, pictures, clothing)
Moving Sale – 8 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 500 S. Webster (computer and computer desk)
Selling – R12 Freon, 447-3233
Selling – Honda 4-wheeler with new tires and battery; Buy – Self-propelled lawn mower, 770-0409
Buy – Pricing book for Hallmark and Enesco Christmas ornaments; Selling – Large Lazy Boy recliner, 238-5283