Cowboys will drive Texas longhorns to the stockyard and then into a rail car that will be pulled out of town by a steam engine during Trails, Rails and Tales Saturday in Abilene. The event marks the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, which is being celebrated over a three day period, Friday through Sunday.

The Longhorn Parade is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday. You can watch the parade at www.Facebook.com/VisitAbilene