‘Dagger’ Brigade to case Colors for Upcoming Deployment

FORT RILEY, Kan. – The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, will case its colors Sept. 6 ahead of a planned nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The casing ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in Victory Park, located next to the

division’s headquarters building.

About 3,300 Soldiers assigned to the “Dagger” brigade will deploy as part of the regular rotation of forces in that region, replacing the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

“The color casing ceremony marks another momentous landmark in our brigade’s history, as it signifies our deployment to central Europe in support of our NATO allies and partners,” said Col. David Gardner, commander of 2nd ABCT, 1st Inf. Div.

The Dagger brigade, led by Gardner and Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Copridge, will uncase the brigade’s colors in theater once it officially takes over the mission from the 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div., at the end of September.