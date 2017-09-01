Flint Hills Regional Leadership Class Named

The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership program has named the members of the next class of participants for the 2017-18 program year according to Jack Lindquist, Executive Director of the organization.

The announcement was made during the 25th anniversary celebration of th non-profit educational program at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

The program is designed to train and more fully engage leaders in the area that includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie counties.

From Geary County the class members included Will Baldwin, Milford; LaVerne Bitsie-Baldwin, Milford; Rob Couch, Junction City; Theresa de la Garza, Milford; Anthony Ewers, Junction City; Phyllis Fitzgerald, Junction City; Delizangel Pittre-Flores, Junction City; Mica Stites, Junction City and Curtis Wood, Junction City.

From Riley County they included Ryan Almes, Hillary Badger, William Biles,Crystal Bryant-Kearns, Leza Chryssovergis, James Johnson, Matt Kenney, Melissa Kirkwood, Brett Louk, Sharla Meisenheimer, Scott Olesky, Christopher Redmond, Lucas Shivers, Danielle Tegtmeier, and Matt Walters all of Manhattan.

Class members from Pottawatomie County included Allison Karnowski, Wamego and Sara Blankley, Westmoreland.

Also named to the class were Curt Blanke, Abilene; Judy Fielder; Chapman; and Heather Stewart, Abilene.