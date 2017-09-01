Friday Night High School Football Scores

Abilene 32, Hays-TMP-Marian 27
Andale 28, Andover Central 21
Andover 26, Salina Central 14
Attica/Argonia 38, Burden Central 20
Augusta, Mont. 39, Winfield 13
BV North 48, BV Northwest 13
Baldwin 40, Eudora 14
Basehor-Linwood 72, KC Bishop Ward 0
Baxter Springs 40, Oswego 13
Beloit 13, Concordia 6
Bennington 52, Herington 6
Bishop Miege 55, Blue Valley 10
Blue Valley Southwest 70, BV West 49
Bonner Springs 56, KC Turner 0
Burlingame 57, Southern Coffey 0
Burlington 40, Wellsville 20
Caldwell 50, Udall 20
Cambridge, Neb. 62, Oberlin-Decatur 32
Caney Valley 41, Independence 12
Chanute 38, Iola 7
Chaparral 57, Wichita Independent 0
Cheney 49, Wichita Trinity 20
Cherryvale 49, Erie 0
Clifton-Clyde 52, Linn 6
Colby 45, Oakley 7
Columbus 48, Riverton 0
Council Grove 12, West Franklin 6
Crest 70, BV Randolph 34
DeSoto 30, Ottawa 8
Derby 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Dighton/Healy 52, Quinter 6
Doniphan West 39, Washington County 6
Ell-Saline 31, Sedgwick 21
Ellinwood 30, Kinsley 0
Ellsworth 34, Russell 6
Emporia 17, Junction City 12
Eureka 52, Chase County 18
Fort Scott 56, Parsons 7
Frankfort 58, Onaga 42
Frontenac 33, Girard 6
Garden City 24, Wichita East 0
Garden Plain 28, Hesston 24
Goddard 49, Olathe Northwest 20
Hanover 46, Lebo 6
Hillsboro 32, Lyons 0
Hodgeman County 56, Wichita County 6
Hoisington 7, Kingman 3
Holcomb 15, Cimarron 12
Holly, Colo. 57, Deerfield 6
Holton 45, Atchison 14
Hooker, Okla. 47, Meade 7
Horton 18, Pleasant Ridge 0
Humboldt 58, Bluestem 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 90, Pretty Prairie 38
Hutchinson Trinity 38, Inman 7
Jackson Heights 68, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 0
Jayhawk Linn 28, Neodesha 26
Jefferson North 50, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 7
Jefferson West 7, Chapman 6
Johnson-Stanton County 18, Beaver, Okla. 6
KC Sumner 28, KC Harmon 8
Kiowa County 60, Minneola 14
Labette County 69, Fredonia 6
Lawrence Free State 56, SM West 9
Leavenworth 13, Lansing 6
Liberal, Mo. 53, Northeast-Arma 0
Lincoln 48, Tescott 0
Little River 50, Centre 42
Logan/Palco 58, Triplains-Brewster 8
Louisburg 41, KC Wyandotte 14
Lyndon 69, Yates Center 18
Macksville 60, Ness City 20
Madison/Hamilton 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Maize 22, Newton 19
Maize South 47, Circle 0
Marion 36, Moundridge 26
Marmaton Valley 68, Chetopa 0
Marysville 52, Rossville 13
McPherson 33, Buhler 21
Medicine Lodge 27, Douglass 20
Mission Valley 41, Central Heights 0
Moscow 20, Balko, Okla. 20
Mulvane 33, El Dorado 0
Nemaha Central 79, Atchison County 6
Nickerson 48, Haven 8
Northern Valley 62, Alma, Neb. 42
Norton 37, Goodland 34
Olathe North 39, Wichita Heights 25
Osborne 60, Thunder Ridge 14
Oskaloosa 58, McLouth 22
Otis-Bison 58, St. John 0
Oxford 60, South Haven 14
Paola 35, KC Piper 21
Perry-Lecompton 56, Riverside 14
Phillipsburg 54, Clay Center 8
Pike Valley 58, Lakeside 8
Pittsburg 37, Harrisonville, Mo. 21
Prairie View 39, Anderson County 14
Pratt 56, Larned 46
Rawlins County 74, Hitchcock County, Neb. 16
Riley County 49, Wabaunsee 6
Rock Hills 48, Wilson 0
Royal Valley 35, Hiawatha 28
SM South 22, SM North 19
Sabetha 28, Centralia 6
Salina Sacred Heart 41, Minneapolis 20
Santa Fe Trail 52, Osawatomie 28
Satanta 54, Bucklin 6
Scott City 29, Hays 8
Shawnee Heights 21, Manhattan 18
Silver Lake 81, KC Washington 14
Smith Center 16, Plainville 7
Smoky Valley 24, Halstead 22
Solomon 66, Canton-Galva 34
South Barber 46, Pratt Skyline 0
South Central 48, Ashland 0
Southeast Saline 56, Republic County 12
Southeast, Mo. 55, Uniontown 7
Southwestern Hts. 42, Sublette 6
Spearville 46, Hill City 0
Springfield, Colo. 50, Rolla 8
St. James Academy 45, Mill Valley 21
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 28, Chase 12
St. Mary’s 34, Olpe 6
St. Mary’s Academy 60, Axtell 12
St. Paul 32, Pleasanton 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Gardner-Edgerton 14
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Tonganoxie 23, Spring Hill 14
Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 46
Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 0
Trego 40, Stockton 34
Valley Center 12, Salina South 7
Valley Heights 59, Troy 26
Wakefield 68, Goessel 20
Wamego 21, Rock Creek 14
Washburn Rural 49, Highland Park 0
Wellington 34, Clearwater 6
Wetmore 60, Valley Falls 18
Wichita Campus 48, Arkansas City 20
Wichita Collegiate 42, Rose Hill 0
Wichita South 49, Wichita North 6
Wichita West 21, Dodge City 15
