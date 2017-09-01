JC Post

Friday Night High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Abilene 32, Hays-TMP-Marian 27

Andale 28, Andover Central 21

Andover 26, Salina Central 14

Attica/Argonia 38, Burden Central 20

Augusta, Mont. 39, Winfield 13

BV North 48, BV Northwest 13

Baldwin 40, Eudora 14

Basehor-Linwood 72, KC Bishop Ward 0

Baxter Springs 40, Oswego 13

Beloit 13, Concordia 6

Bennington 52, Herington 6

Bishop Miege 55, Blue Valley 10

Blue Valley Southwest 70, BV West 49

Bonner Springs 56, KC Turner 0

Burlingame 57, Southern Coffey 0

Burlington 40, Wellsville 20

Caldwell 50, Udall 20

Cambridge, Neb. 62, Oberlin-Decatur 32

Caney Valley 41, Independence 12

Chanute 38, Iola 7

Chaparral 57, Wichita Independent 0

Cheney 49, Wichita Trinity 20

Cherryvale 49, Erie 0

Clifton-Clyde 52, Linn 6

Colby 45, Oakley 7

Columbus 48, Riverton 0

Council Grove 12, West Franklin 6

Crest 70, BV Randolph 34

DeSoto 30, Ottawa 8

Derby 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Dighton/Healy 52, Quinter 6

Doniphan West 39, Washington County 6

Ell-Saline 31, Sedgwick 21

Ellinwood 30, Kinsley 0

Ellsworth 34, Russell 6

Emporia 17, Junction City 12

Eureka 52, Chase County 18

Fort Scott 56, Parsons 7

Frankfort 58, Onaga 42

Frontenac 33, Girard 6

Garden City 24, Wichita East 0

Garden Plain 28, Hesston 24

Goddard 49, Olathe Northwest 20

Hanover 46, Lebo 6

Hillsboro 32, Lyons 0

Hodgeman County 56, Wichita County 6

Hoisington 7, Kingman 3

Holcomb 15, Cimarron 12

Holly, Colo. 57, Deerfield 6

Holton 45, Atchison 14

Hooker, Okla. 47, Meade 7

Horton 18, Pleasant Ridge 0

Humboldt 58, Bluestem 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 90, Pretty Prairie 38

Hutchinson Trinity 38, Inman 7

Jackson Heights 68, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 0

Jayhawk Linn 28, Neodesha 26

Jefferson North 50, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 7

Jefferson West 7, Chapman 6

Johnson-Stanton County 18, Beaver, Okla. 6

KC Sumner 28, KC Harmon 8

Kiowa County 60, Minneola 14

Labette County 69, Fredonia 6

Lawrence Free State 56, SM West 9

Leavenworth 13, Lansing 6

Liberal, Mo. 53, Northeast-Arma 0

Lincoln 48, Tescott 0

Little River 50, Centre 42

Logan/Palco 58, Triplains-Brewster 8

Louisburg 41, KC Wyandotte 14

Lyndon 69, Yates Center 18

Macksville 60, Ness City 20

Madison/Hamilton 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Maize 22, Newton 19

Maize South 47, Circle 0

Marion 36, Moundridge 26

Marmaton Valley 68, Chetopa 0

Marysville 52, Rossville 13

McPherson 33, Buhler 21

Medicine Lodge 27, Douglass 20

Mission Valley 41, Central Heights 0

Moscow 20, Balko, Okla. 20

Mulvane 33, El Dorado 0

Nemaha Central 79, Atchison County 6

Nickerson 48, Haven 8

Northern Valley 62, Alma, Neb. 42

Norton 37, Goodland 34

Olathe North 39, Wichita Heights 25

Osborne 60, Thunder Ridge 14

Oskaloosa 58, McLouth 22

Otis-Bison 58, St. John 0

Oxford 60, South Haven 14

Paola 35, KC Piper 21

Perry-Lecompton 56, Riverside 14

Phillipsburg 54, Clay Center 8

Pike Valley 58, Lakeside 8

Pittsburg 37, Harrisonville, Mo. 21

Prairie View 39, Anderson County 14

Pratt 56, Larned 46

Rawlins County 74, Hitchcock County, Neb. 16

Riley County 49, Wabaunsee 6

Rock Hills 48, Wilson 0

Royal Valley 35, Hiawatha 28

SM South 22, SM North 19

Sabetha 28, Centralia 6

Salina Sacred Heart 41, Minneapolis 20

Santa Fe Trail 52, Osawatomie 28

Satanta 54, Bucklin 6

Scott City 29, Hays 8

Shawnee Heights 21, Manhattan 18

Silver Lake 81, KC Washington 14

Smith Center 16, Plainville 7

Smoky Valley 24, Halstead 22

Solomon 66, Canton-Galva 34

South Barber 46, Pratt Skyline 0

South Central 48, Ashland 0

Southeast Saline 56, Republic County 12

Southeast, Mo. 55, Uniontown 7

Southwestern Hts. 42, Sublette 6

Spearville 46, Hill City 0

Springfield, Colo. 50, Rolla 8

St. James Academy 45, Mill Valley 21

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 28, Chase 12

St. Mary’s 34, Olpe 6

St. Mary’s Academy 60, Axtell 12

St. Paul 32, Pleasanton 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Gardner-Edgerton 14

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Tonganoxie 23, Spring Hill 14

Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 46

Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 0

Trego 40, Stockton 34

Valley Center 12, Salina South 7

Valley Heights 59, Troy 26

Wakefield 68, Goessel 20

Wamego 21, Rock Creek 14

Washburn Rural 49, Highland Park 0

Wellington 34, Clearwater 6

Wetmore 60, Valley Falls 18

Wichita Campus 48, Arkansas City 20

Wichita Collegiate 42, Rose Hill 0

Wichita South 49, Wichita North 6

Wichita West 21, Dodge City 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sterling vs. Remington,