Highly Rated NPR Comedian to Perform at Kansas State University

MANHATTAN — Comedian Paula Poundstone will open the 2017-2018 McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

Poundstone is a regular on the top-rated NPR weekly comedy news quiz show “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” On stage, Poundstone is known for her casual style, smart and observational humor, and spontaneous wit. The star of several HBO specials, Poundstone is included on Comedy Central’s list of the “100 Best Stand-up Comics of All Time.”

Tickets for Poundstone’s show are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. All Kansas State University students and kids 18 and under are half-price; however, some material in Poundstone’s show may not be suitable for children. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, university faculty and staff, and for groups of 10 or more.