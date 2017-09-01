Lady Jay Tennis Opens 2017 Season

The Junction City Lady Jay tennis team hosted a quadrangular Thursday with Salina South, Lawrence Free State and Manhattan.

The Lady Jays competed hard in their first two rounds against Salina South and Manhattan, but were unable to get into the win column. However, in the final round, the Lady Jays nearly swept Lawrence Free State, winning three of the four events. Codi Post won at the top singles spot 8-0, Anne Kim and Brianna Talley won 8-0 at the top doubles spot and Jordan Dombrowski and Lauren Coffman teamed up to win their final match 8-5. The only loss came at number two singles, where Morgan Carroll lost a hard fought match in a tiebreaker.

The Lady Jays next travel to Topeka on September 7th for the Washburn Rural Quad. Play starts at 3 pm.

Coach Matt Micheel