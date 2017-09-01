Police investigate drive-by shooting into Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting.

Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday police responded to report of gunshots in the 300 Block of SE Arter in Topeka, according to a media release.

They located a man and woman who told officers that 2 men in an unknown brown 4-door passenger vehicle pulled up in front of their home and fired six shots at the house.

Fortunately, no one was hit and no injuries reported. The occupants also reported the vehicle sped south on SE Arter. Police searched the area. They have not made an arrest.