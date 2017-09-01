Swap Shop – September 01, 2017

Today’s Coach’s/1420 KJCK Birth Day Club Winner – Louise Marshall

Yard Sale – 8 .m.-4 p.m., 702 Janice Street, Grandview Plaza (electric train sets, larger size clothing, shoes and scrubs) 761-2045

Yard Sale – 703 W. Ash, 1-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m., Saturday (household items, toys)

5-Family Yard Sale, 9 a.m., Friday-Monday, 1221 Marshall, Westwood Area (furniture, patio items, rugs) 375-1545

Yard Sale – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, 240 E. 10th Street storage unit (appliances, furniture and jewelery)

Selling – Two tickets for K-State-Central Arkansas, Saturday, 223-0285 or 226-2431

Buy – King size split, adjustable bed, 238-5959

Garage Sale – 1501 Rockledge Drive, Saturday and Monday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (dolls, women’s clothing Christmas decorations) 762-5835

Garage Sale – 1408 Cypress Ct., 8 a.m. (if the garage door is open) Saturday, Sunday and Monday (fishing equipment, woodcraft items, tools) 762-2648

Selling – Player piano with rolls and bench, 922-6587

Yard Sale – 403 Arapahoe Ct., 8 a.m., Saturday (furniture, pictures, clothing and shoes) 375-3147

Selling – Gold Gym treadmill, 223-7331

Buy – Greco paint sprayer, 761-7174

3-Family Yard Sale – 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 1302 Shamrock (furniture, household goods and baby items)

Selling – New Wave oven, 238-3223

Selling – Full size pickup truck bed trailer, 762-3324

Wakefield Community-wide Yard Sale, 7 a.m., Saturday

Selling – Vehicle tail hitch; two adult life vests; fishing gear, 307-4883

Moving Sale – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., today and Saturday, 1311 Pearl Drive (furniture, piano, porcelain dolls)

Moving Sale – 500 S. Webster, underway today and Saturday, 8 a.m. (computer and computer desk)