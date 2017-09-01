Tip to police leads to arrest of Kansas man for burglary

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged burglary after a tip to Crimestoppers.

On August 25, police released security camera pictures of a truck leaving the scene of an August 1 burglary. Just before 4a.m. that day, a white pickup pulled up behind the Salina Great Clips, 1661 S. Ohio Street in Salina and a subject entered through the back door, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as 62-year-old David Douglas, left at around 4:35 a.m. after ransacking the office, stealing $400 in cash, a computer and other items.

Police arrested Douglas Thursday and booked him into the Saline County Jail for burglary, theft and damage to property.