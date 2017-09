A number of Junction City – Geary County United Way raffle prizes were awarded at Al Simpler Stadium Friday night. The occasion was not only a Blue Jay football game, but the United Way Campaign kickoff.

According to the United Way Facebook page some of the winners included:

–Dennis Proietti, Kansas City Royals tickets

–Kael Nelson, an official Blue Jays polo shirt

–Linae Savord-Jenkins, Blue Jay sideline coaching experience

–Other winners included James Stanphill, Mark Ediger, and Tammy Melten.