United Way Campaign Kicks Off Friday Night

The Al Simpler Stadium will be the site Friday night for the kickoff of the Junction City / Geary County United Way fundraising campaign.

There will be raffle prizes which will awarded at halftime and after the third quarter. Tickets can be obtained at the stadium gates. Some of the prizes range from signed sports memorabilia to sideline coaching opportunities.

United Way Executive Director Nicole Mahder said the fundraising goal for the campaign this year will be $140,000. The organization has serve many agencies in the past. “Between United Way funding, with our partner agencies we’ve supported over 15,000 people in Geary County.”

Some of those agencies range from the Junction City YMCA and Special Olympics to the Food Pantry and Open door. The campaign will run through the fall months. Other fundraising activities will include a Business Blitz, chili feed and restaurant days at local establishments.

The Blue Jay football team hosts Emporia Friday night at the stadium.