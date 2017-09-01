JC Post

Wakefield Results at the Tescott Cross Country Invitational

Schools competing:      Bennington, Canton-Galva, Ell-Saline, Elyria, Inman, Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, St. Xavier, Salina Christian Academy, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson, and Wakefield.

 

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Boy’s Varsity Squad.

 

1st     Noah Ghent                  Sr.————23rd Place overall    21:06

2nd     Alec Vann                    Fr.————44th Place overall    25:47

3rd     Mason Rohrer               Fr.————45th Place overall    25:52

 

Boy’s Team Standings:

 

1st Place      Bennington          17 Points

2nd Place     Ell-Saline             44 Points

3rd Place     Inman                 60 Points

4th Place     Solomon              66 Points

5th Place     Osborne              76 Points

6th Place     Canton-Galva       81 Points

 

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Girl’s Varsity Squad.

 

1st     Kelly Flickinger     Fr.—————12th Place overall      25:12

2nd     Dakota Swader    So.————–23rd Place overall      29:03

3rd     Mary Williams      Sr.—————24th Place overall      32:30

 

Girls’ Team Standings:

 

1st Place      Bennington         10 Points

 

Coach Braden, “It was a good start to the Cross Country season.  Even though it was a little on the warm side, we are ran well for the first meet.  We had one medalistThursday at Tescott, and it was freshman Kelly Flickinger.  Kelly ran well for her first high school cross country meet, taking the twelfth place medal home with her. Senior Noah Ghent has a great start for his first ever cross country meet, running a21:06 and missing a medal by only 24 seconds. Freshmen Mason Rohrer and Alec Vann, along with senior Mary Williams and sophomore Dakota Swader, all had respectable times for the first meet of the year.”

 

The Bombers next meet will be at Washington Country next Thursday September 7thwhen the girls run at 4:30 and the boys run at 5:20.

Ladd Braden