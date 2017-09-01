Wakefield Results at the Tescott Cross Country Invitational

Schools competing: Bennington, Canton-Galva, Ell-Saline, Elyria, Inman, Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, St. Xavier, Salina Christian Academy, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson, and Wakefield.

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Boy’s Varsity Squad.

1st Noah Ghent Sr.————23rd Place overall 21:06

2nd Alec Vann Fr.————44th Place overall 25:47

3rd Mason Rohrer Fr.————45th Place overall 25:52

Boy’s Team Standings:

1st Place Bennington 17 Points

2nd Place Ell-Saline 44 Points

3rd Place Inman 60 Points

4th Place Solomon 66 Points

5th Place Osborne 76 Points

6th Place Canton-Galva 81 Points

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Girl’s Varsity Squad.

1st Kelly Flickinger Fr.—————12th Place overall 25:12

2nd Dakota Swader So.————–23rd Place overall 29:03

3rd Mary Williams Sr.—————24th Place overall 32:30

Girls’ Team Standings:

1st Place Bennington 10 Points

Coach Braden, “It was a good start to the Cross Country season. Even though it was a little on the warm side, we are ran well for the first meet. We had one medalistThursday at Tescott, and it was freshman Kelly Flickinger. Kelly ran well for her first high school cross country meet, taking the twelfth place medal home with her. Senior Noah Ghent has a great start for his first ever cross country meet, running a21:06 and missing a medal by only 24 seconds. Freshmen Mason Rohrer and Alec Vann, along with senior Mary Williams and sophomore Dakota Swader, all had respectable times for the first meet of the year.”

The Bombers next meet will be at Washington Country next Thursday September 7thwhen the girls run at 4:30 and the boys run at 5:20.

Ladd Braden