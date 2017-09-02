Armed militia at peaceful Kansas City protests raises concerns

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Unarmed protesters are raising concerns that armed militia members are attending rallies at an upscale shopping and dining district in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the militia has shown up several times this summer at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain on the Country Club Plaza. The militia is part of the Three Percenters movement, which gets its name from the belief that just 3 percent of the colonists rose up to fight the British.

Some protesters say they consider the militia presence a hostile intimidation tactic. The militia members say they’re there to help provide security.

Protesters have called for police to provide a buffer between the groups at protests. Chief Rick Smith says the department uses a number of practices to maintain peace at such events.