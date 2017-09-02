GCH Medical Explorers Class Gearing Up for Fifth Session

The Geary Community Hospital Medical Explorer program is gearing up for its fifth round of classes beginning with orientation Wednesday, September 6. The bi-weekly evening program gives area high school students an opportunity to learn about careers in the medical field ranging from surgery and Life Star to pediatrics and radiology.

The program began in January of 2016 with local high school students interested in the healthcare industry. “Since its inception, the program has taken on a life of its own. A large number of students have shown a real interest and the classes have grown tremendously,” said Dr. Thomas Craig, GCH physician and Medical Explorer committee member. The practical, hands-on activities provided by the Medical Explorer program are a natural extension of the students’ Health Sciences coursework at Junction City High School.

Students do not need to pre-register for the Medical Explorer program but must attend the orientation session on Wednesday, September 6 in the GCH cafeteria. The program is open to all high school students in the community.