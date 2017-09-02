Kansas teenager leads trooper on chase, then tries Uber

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — A 15-year-old Kansas boy who led a Highway Patrol trooper on a chase north of Wichita tried to use Uber to elude arrest after crashing his car.

The chase began when the trooper attempted to stop the teenager Saturday morning for speeding and a license tag violation south of Newton.

Authorities said the boy did not stop his Dodge Challenger and the trooper gave chase onto Interstate 135. The boy left the interstate outside of Valley Falls, about 10 miles to the south. He later hit several mail boxes and a pole, stopping his car.

He fled on foot. Authorities said a Valley Center police officer later spotted the teenager riding with an Uber driver, pulled that car over and arrested the boy.