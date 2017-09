ALLEN COUNTY — A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 1p.m. Saturday in Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Melodee K. McEndree, 62, Elsmore, was eastbound on Idaho Road three miles north of Elsmore.

The driver failed to yield at the train tracks and was struck by a southbound train.

McEndree was pronounced dead at the scene. The train engineer and conductor were not injured.