Museum Ice Cream Social Set for September 17

The Geary County Historical Society will hold their 27th Ice Cream Social on Sunday, September 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. Call Hall ice cream from K-State, desserts and live music will be featured during the event, which will be held on the grounds of the Historical Museum at 530 North Adams.

The event will be kicked off by the 1st Infantry Division Band at 3 p.m. followed by the Junction City High School Jazz Band at 4 p.m. and the Junction City High School Orchestra at 5 p.m.

The museum will be open with free admission for all visitors from 1 to 6 p.m. on the 17th. You can view the newest exhibit, “Answering the Call, which explores the history of the men and women of Geary County who have served this country in the U.S. armed forces.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward museum programs and exhibits.