SEDGWICK COUNTY– A small earthquake shook Kansas on Saturday.

The quake at 2:45p.m. measured a magnitude 2.3 and was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Cheny, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

This is this is the fourth quake in Kansas this week.

The USGS reported a pair of quakes Thursday including a 2.6 shaker in Cloud County and a 3.4 quake four miles southeast of Cheny.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from the Saturday quake.