Wildcats Make Big Plays in Win

D.J. Reed opened the game with a 96-yard kickoff return to the Central Arkansas 4-yard line to set up the first Wildcat touchdown and later returned a punt 62-yards for a touchdown. He also intercepted a pass for the Wildcats in their 55-19 win over Central Arkansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday night.

Reed certainly had a big game, noting just to make plays felt natural. He referred back to his high school days. “I was kind of doing stuff like that in high school, punt return, kickoff return, same at my juco so it felt like I was playing back then.”

Reed returned two kickoffs for a combined total of 119 yards while teammate Byron Pringle returned two for 33 total yards. Pringle said the Wildcats’ return game can be deadly. “Oh man, it’s deadly. K-State always had a great return, special teams. If you kick it to either one of us we’re going to make to make you pay for it, some way somehow.”

Pringle also caught three passes from quarterback Jesse Ertz including one play that 55 yards for a touchdown with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter. That play started to open up the margin between the two teams. On that score the Wildcats went from leading 17-16 to 24-16. From there K-State tacked on two more scores before halftime to lead 38-16 at the break.

As for Jesse Ertz he completed 10-16 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

The Wildcats ( 1-0 ) host the Charlotte 49ers ( 0-1 ) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium next Saturday at 11 a.m.