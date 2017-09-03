108th Chapman Day Celebration this Weekend

For 108 years residents of Chapman have been celebrating Labor Day.

Monday includes a full slate of activities ranging from an 8 a.m. 5K Run / Walk to the annual parade at two p.m. But there are activities on Sunday including the Lions Club 4-man Scramble with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. plus a street dance from 7 – 10 p.m. The Chapman Food Market Craft Beer Garden will be open from 6-10 p.m.

On Monday after the 5K Run / Walk there will be a free Kids Run at 9 a.m. Pancakes and sausage are being served at the American legion from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m., the Antique Tractor Show begins at 9’clock, the Car Show in the High School parking lot goes 8-3, the Toy Show from 10-4, the Quilt Show from 9-4, the Pedal Pull for youth ages 4-12 at 10:30, and Bark in the Park is set for 10:30 a.m.

There will be a hamburger feed from 11 a.m. until the supply runs out at the American Legion, while the parade is set for 2 p.m. The theme is “Volunteerism.” Participants in the parade will assemble at 1 p.m. at the Beemer Ball Complex, floats will be judged at 1:15. The parade is open to anyone who would like to participate.