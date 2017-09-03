GCH to Host Durable Power of Attorney Clinic

Geary Community is hosting a free Durable Power of Attorney clinic on Thursday, September 7, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Fegan Dining Room. The clinic is free and open for anyone to attend, and is an opportunity to complete a Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare and a Living Will when you are healthy and not in crisis.

A Durable Power of Attorney allows a person whom you choose and trust, to make decisions regarding your healthcare treatment when and only when you can’t make them yourself.

A Living Will allows you to state in advance whether or not you wish to have life sustaining treatments or have them withdrawn, such as a ventilator or feeding tube. An RN Case Manager and a Social Worker will be available to answer questions and complete these legal documents for you.

The documents should then be given to your primary care physician, and the hospital you would normally use, as well as keeping a copy for yourself.