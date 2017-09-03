K-State Wins but There is Room to Improve

Kansas State rolled up 519 yards in total offense, returned a punt for a touchdown, returned a kickoff 96-yards to set up a score, and intercepted a pass in a 55-19 win over Central Arkansas at Bill Snyder Stadium Saturday night.

Wildcat quarterback Jesse Ertz set a K-State single-game record for passer rating at 319.8 in the victory.

Those were all good things but one area where the Wildcats need to work to improve involved the defense against the option attack. After the game Coach Bill Snyder was not pleased with the play of the Wildcat defense against the Central Arkansas option. “For somebody to be able to continually run the same play over and over and over and over again and still get such positive yardage out of it that tells a bad story. We’ve got to get better playing the option. That’s my concern.”

Central Arkansas finished with 201 yards rushing and 198 yards passing for 399 yards of total offense. Snyder credited the Bears. “I’ve said this all along. Nobody ever wants to listen to these things. When they’re playing that’s a pretty good football team. They will have some success if they stay healthy.” Snyder added the Bears have some good physical players.

On defense the Wildcats reached Central Arkansas quarterback Hayden Hildebrand four times. Linebacker Trent Tanking led the K-State defense in tackles with nine, including seven solo tackles.