Authorities Investigate Cause of Pig Barn Fire, Reduce Number of Feeder Pigs that Perished

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges said the cause of a pig barn fire that resulted in the death of several hundred feeder pigs Saturday night is undetermined, but it was likely an electrical malfunction. The fire occurred on property owned by Phillip Goodyear at 10467 Humboldt Creek Road.

Authorities including Assistant Geary County Rural Fire Chief Curt Janke and a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire on Sunday afternoon.

The number of feeder pigs that died has been reduced from approximately 700 down to 518. Berges said, “There were actually 518 feeder pigs in there. The initial call that came in said there were approximately 700. ” Berges confirmed the pigs were owned by F & R Swine of rural Dwight and were being housed at the Humboldt Creek Road location. “They’ve got an agreement with Mr. Goodyear to help take care of them as part of their operation.”

Berges also reported that the feeder pigs were valued at $30,000 with the building valued at $200,000, making the total loss $230,000.

The rural fire chief added that Goodyear will work with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment to dispose of the remains of the pigs, and Goodyear did had some insurance on the building.