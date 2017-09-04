Busy Public Agenda on Tuesday

Multiple public boards and commissions will be in session on Tuesday in Geary County, the day after the Labor Day holiday.

The Geary County Commission will meet from 10 a-m to 4 p.m. at the County Office Building. The meeting agenda includes items ranging from appointments to the Metropolitan Planning Commission and Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees to an update on the county employee United Way campaign.

The USD 475 Board of Education will be in session at 5 p.m. at the Devin Center. The BOE will conduct a public hearing on the proposed school district budget for the current school year and consider approval. There will also be an update on the JCHS Way Forward campaign for a proposed new Junction City High School.

The Junction City Commission meets Tuesday evening, first as the Land Bank Board of Directors at 6:30 p.m. before their regular session at 7 p.m. at the city-owned building at 701 North Jefferson. The commission will consider awarding a city hall plumbing project and Fire station One locker room addition bid to RF Benchmark in the amount of $529,000.