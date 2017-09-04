Chapman Enjoys a Good Parade

Good weather and a big crowd were all part of the 108th Chapman Labor Day parade experience Monday afternoon.

According to the public address announcer, Bob Diehl, the parade through downtown Chapman lasted approximately 45 minutes. “The temperature held out for real good. It was 97 yesterday ( Sunday ) at this time and 83 today ( Monday ) so you can’t beat that.”

Diehl enjoys the Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard in the parade, “The Color Guard out of Fort Riley is my favorite supporting us so well and Chapman. I’ve been asking for them better than 20 years and I got them every year.” Diehl added they’ve also been supporting at the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Chapman. “You can’t beat that for a little town to get that kind of patronage from them.”

The grand marshal’s for the parade included longtime members of the American Legion auxiliary, Isadean Spangler and Virginia Adam.

The parade entries ranged from floats with the Chapman football team to horses, buggys and bands. A large crowd packed the downtown area to view the annual event.