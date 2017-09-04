JCHS Cross Country Teams Open Season

The Junction City High School Girls Cross Country team finished 5th at the Manhattan Invitational. The Lady Jays were led by senior Michelle Sanchez finishing 2nd in the 5K race with a 19:54 run. The Lady Jays finished with a strong pack with Kailey Koomen finishing 27th, Leah Ervin 30th, Kydra Baer 31st, and Stephanie Lechuga in 37th.

The Blue Jays boys team finished in 8th place at the meet. They were led by sophomores Christian Carter finishing in 22nd with a time of 17:54 and Isaiah Galicia finishing in 26th place with a time of 18:02. Juan Tovar finished 40th, Chase Bennett finished 54th, and Joshua Nieves finished 66th to round out the Blue Jays scoring.

The cross country team will return to action on Saturday at the Emporia Invitational