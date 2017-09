MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning after a checked-swing call went his way on a close two-strike pitch, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Brandon Maurer stranded a runner at second in the ninth after four-time Gold Glove winner Alex Gordon dropped a leadoff fly ball on the warning track. Kansas City closed within 3½ games of the Twins for the second AL wild card

