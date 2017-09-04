Patriot Day Career Fair Scheduled Thursday

The annual Patriot Day Career Fair will be held Thursday, September 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Junction City Municipal Building.

The noon until 12:30 p.m. time frame is reserved for active duty military, reservists / national guard, veterans and spouses. Doors will open to the general public at 12:30.

A total of 56 employers are on the list to be in attendance. They will range from Geary County and the City of Junction City to Blueville Nursery and Russell Stovers. Just some of the others include Pawnee Mental Health, Via Christi, Geary Community Hospital, Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency, GTM, UPU Industries, Schwans, Foot Locker Distribution Center and Union Pacific Railroad.

The career fair is being sponsored by KansasWorks, Soldier for Life Program at Fort Riley, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and Kansas State University.