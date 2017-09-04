Public Will Have Opportunity to be Informed on New High School Bond Issue Proposal

The campaign to inform the public about the proposed new Junction City High School bond issue proposal that will go before voters will begin to pick up momentum this fall. The election is scheduled on November 7.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt reported that work is being done to prepare a way forward fact campaign that will include vignette stories and videos, plus there will also be community tours of the current high school before Blue Jay home football games at 5:30 p.m. on October 13 and October 20. Those tours will include information on the bond issue campaign and the needs of the high school.

An open house – community forum type event will also be held on Saturday October 7 at 9 a.m.

If local voters on November 7th approve the bond issue that would qualify USD 475 for use of state aid to pay for 47% of the project. The remainder of the funding would come from heavily impacted federal military aid received by the school district. Officials have made it clear there would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

The deadline to register for the election is October 17.